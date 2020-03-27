Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Knoke. View Sign Obituary

Born Margaret Aldham in Norwich, England, she was evacuated to the west coast of Canada during World War 2. She grew up on a farm in BC with her sister, adoptive siblings and adoptive parents, joined 4H, learned ballet, tap dancing, and highland dancing. She joined the Armed Forces as a Flight Control Operator on the east coast and met Wally Snow. They married in September 1957 and had five children; Ann, David, Kathy, Susan, and Esther. She divorced, remarried, and is predeceased by her husband Walter Knoke.



Margaret loved to travel, and she lived variously in the Yukon and on the west coast. Always active, a major stroke in 1991 merely slowed her down a bit. She loved her family, friends, gardening, music, and her cat, Calvin, which also predeceased her.



She enjoyed her last few years in Parksville, a place she had always wanted to live.



A memorial service will be held when public gatherings are once again permitted. Meanwhile, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Powell River Stroke Recovery Club, 6811 Alexander Street (PR Legion), Powell River, BC V8A 2A9.

Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 27 to Apr. 25, 2020

