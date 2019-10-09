Margaret Marion (Jackie) Cook March 31, 1933 - October 1, 2019 With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Jackie, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She, her husband Colin and children made their home in Powell River in 1973. She was a well-loved teacher in the Powell River school district for many years. Jackie was predeceased by her husband Colin. She is survived by her son Glenn (Julia), daughter Krista and her two grandchildren Grace and Emma. A service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 15, at Church of the Assumption with reception to follow.
Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019