Marge MacLeod (nee MacGillivray) Marge passed away at the age of 92 on April 14, 2019, at Mariposa Lodge in Osoyoos with her loving daughter and sons by her side. Marge was born in Powell River and enjoyed all the remote coast has to offer: boating, hiking and fishing with her sister Pat (Buhler) and a large extended family. She was born during the Great Depression. This, combined with her Scottish heritage, led to a life of frugality, budgeting, tenacity and resilience. There were no adversities in her life that could not be overcome by hard work, determination and a casserole. A campfire and home-cooked meals were the preferred form of any celebration. The family soon learned that these were required traits and practices, not just recommended. Marge attended UBC and then Vancouver Normal School for teacher training and taught in Vancouver and in the Okanagan. She and Bill MacLeod married while they were both teaching in Oliver, followed by the birth of Rod. The family moved to Powell River, where Marcie was born, to teach for several years, but returned to Osoyoos when Bill became principal of the school. Marge worked hard as a homemaker, taking full advantage of the local bounty and raising the family, which soon included son Doug. She was also involved in her own sports as well as a leader of the United Church girls' group, support for the United Church, hospital auxiliary and the sailing club. She continued her love of Bridge and remained active with a couple of bridge clubs almost right to the end. The Baldy Ski Resort mountain cabin was built in 1973 and continues to be enjoyed by the family with several great-grandchildren recently learning how to ski on Baldy. Marge returned to teaching as a substitute once the kids were old enough and became a full-time kindergarten teacher for 10 years with many Osoyoos residents fondly remembering her dedication to their growth. Marge spent summers travelling the world, fulfilling her vision of visiting most of the places she had dreamed of seeing and confirming her appreciation of how lucky she was to reside in Canada. Family has always been important and a family reunion organized at the family property in Powell River in 2011 was attended by more than 100 cousins from the Patrick, McQuarrie and Buhler Clan. The surviving family consists of her children Rod MacLeod (Liz), Marcie Mehaffey (the late Brian), Doug MacLeod (Laurie), nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. As per her request, Marge's 90th birthday celebration was also her celebration of life. Her ashes will be scattered from the beach near Powell River, which had continued to hold such a special place in her heart. Marge said several times over the last year: "I have had a good life," and she was in charge of it to the end and a little past. Her last evening was spent surrounded by laughter, card games, a Boston Bruins hockey game, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She roused every time a baby squawked or a dear friend came to say goodbye. Her last breath was of blossom-scented, April-shower-moistened Osoyoos spring air at dawn. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Grandmothers for Africa care of the Steven Lewis Foundation:





