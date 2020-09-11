Marguerite Elizabeth (Phillips) Foster July 11, 1936 - September 2, 2020 It is with much heartache we announce the passing of our sweet mom, Marg. After a long battle with Alzheimer's, she is resting peacefully. Marg was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Morley Foster (2019), her mother Beatrice (Coulthard) Coleman (2004), her stepfather John (Slim) Coleman and her son-in-law Kim Gentile (2004). She is survived and greatly missed by her three children Lance Foster (Joan), Lori Gentile (Kim) and Randy Foster (Maryl). She has eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many, many friends. Due to COVID-19, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to BC SPCA (her lover of animals) and would be greatly appreciated. Rest peacefully, Mom. We loved you then, we love you now, we will love you always. Lance, Lori and Randy







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store