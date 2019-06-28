Mari-Ellen Anita Wood (nee Tyndall) On June 23, 2019, at the age of 65, Mari-Ellen joined her daughter Patricia and her parents John and Ione Tyndall on their next great adventure. Born in Fort William, Ontario, raised in and around Nokomis, Saskatchewan, and Powell River, BC, she raised her family across Canada and in Germany with her love and military husband, Wayne. Retiring in Kingston, Ontario, Mari-Ellen was happy to watch her grandchildren James, Brandon, Spencer, Jammie, Hannah and Kayleigh grow into fine young adults. Her surviving children Chrystal and Derrek, older brothers Jerry, John, Bob, Bill and Merv, favourite sister Patricia, brothers-in-law Mark and Randy, their spouses and children, the Tyndall, Rydholm and Wood clans, are comforted knowing Mari-Ellen was so well cared for by Kingston General Hospital's Cancer Centre and all the loving hands at Providence Care. At Mari-Ellen's wish, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, Mari-Ellen would like the opportunity to enrich the minds of future scientists; donations may be made to the Community Foundation of Kingston - Youth Science and Technology Fund.
Published in Powell River Peak from June 28 to June 29, 2019