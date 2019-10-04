Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Natalina "Mary" CASTELLARIN. View Sign Obituary

Mary Castellarin, 90, of Powell River, BC, passed away peacefully at the Evergreen Care Unit on September 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luigi and Antonietta, and her sister, Carmen.



Mary will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Elda (Elwin); nieces, Wendy, Jill, and Jaye; and other family members and friends.



Mary was a dedicated member of the Catholic Parish community and served as a faithful sacristan to the St. Gerard's Catholic Church in Wildwood over many decades.



The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Evergreen Care Unit and Dr. Brad Schweitzer for the care they provided for Mary.



A funeral mass will be offered for her on Saturday, October 12 at 1:30 pm at St. Gerard's Catholic Church, 6121 Lois Street, Wildwood, followed by a reception.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.

