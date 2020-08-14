Marilyn Gail McLaren (née Virtue, born as Stewart) December 29th 1945- July 30th 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Marilyn Gail McLaren after she lost her fight with cancer. She passed away peacefully at her home among loved ones. Marilyn was born in Powell River and raised by her parents Bill and Beulah. She became a teacher for many years, then she answered her other calling to become a minister and to do missionary work up and down the BC coast and in Alberta. Marilyn always greeted you with a loving heart and smile. She was predeceased by her husband Alvin. She is survived by her daughter Laura (Mike), sons Mathew (Alison) and Stewart, grandkids David, Ashley and Jamie, as well as her great-grandson Dominic. There will be a celebration of life at 1 pm on Saturday, August 22, at Stubberfield Funeral Home.







