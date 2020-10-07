Maritta Shukaliak On September 21, Maritta Shukaliak, loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, passed away at the age of 76 after battling pancreatic cancer. Maritta was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Alice Behr, and husband James (then separated). She is survived by her sisters Anita and Sylvia (Donald), her children James and Jacqueline (Gregory) and her adoring grandchildren Kyle, Kacie, Aidan and Declan, as well as loving nephews and nieces. Born in Lodz, Poland, and raised in Pfullingen, Germany, Maritta immigrated to Saskatchewan with her family in 1958. She worked as a seamstress before moving to Edmonton, where she met her husband James, and many of her closest friends. In 1972, the family moved to Penticton, where Maritta established herself as a hardworking and dedicated employee helping to manage several pharmacies until her retirement in 2007. In 2011 she made the move to Powell River, where she welcomed exchange students from around the world to her home. Maritta put her warmth and love into every home, with her never-ending energy for gardening and home improvement projects. Anyone lucky enough to know Maritta watched her tirelessly complete every task with love and determination; whether it was hanging drywall, painting, landscaping or pouring concrete, she earned a reputation for being one of the most capable people you would ever meet. Until only very recently, nothing slowed her down. Maritta's love for Christmas and other holidays stemmed from food and family traditions, with recipes and keepsakes that will be passed on for generations to come. Her greatest joy was to be surrounded by her family, which is how she spent the last months and moments of her life. We thank her care providers at the BC Cancer Agency, VCH community care, as well as the St. Paul's palliative care program. Maritta will be laid to rest in Penticton in a private interment service at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or donations, consider instead adding a new plant or tree to your garden in her memory. She would dig that.







