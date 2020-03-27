Marjorie Ileen Waldie May 27,1926 - March 12, 2020 It is with sadness we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend Ileen. She was born in Winnipeg and lived and worked in the area around Killarney, Manitoba. After her marriage she moved to Cartwright, Manitoba to live with her husband Stewart Waldie. After Stewart passed, she moved to Powell River to be close to her family. Ileen leaves behind her son Ron (Lorraine) Henderson, granddaughters Debbie (Darren) Tyler, Marie (Steve) Boettger, 10 great-grandchildren, niece Karin Henderson and brother-in-law Brian (Darlene) Waldie. As she requested, Ileen was cremated and is to be buried with her husband Stewart Waldie in Cartwright. We would like to thank Dr. Burns and the staff at the Evergreen Extended Care Unit for their wonderful help in meeting Ileen's needs over the past years, as she struggled with dementia. No service by request.





