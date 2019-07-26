Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Llewlyn Gauthier. View Sign Obituary

Mark Llewlyn Gauthier May 25, 1956 - July 14, 2019 Beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, Mark passed away peacefully at home in Abbotsford, BC. He was 63, too soon to go. It's not the beginning or the end of the journey, it's the paths you take along the way. Mark took too many paths on his journey, some good and some not so good. He touched a lot of lives along the way. He made some of his dreams come true, but I know he had more. He enjoyed life, and he lived it. He never got rich but he was happy. He had great friends and great loves. He was a kind, generous, loving man. His family and friends will miss him. You will be in our hearts, always.





Published in Powell River Peak from July 26 to July 31, 2019

