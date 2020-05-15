Martha Belle Fraser It is with great sadness we share that our beloved mom, grandma and great-grandma, Martha Fraser (née Styer), passed away the morning of May 5. Martha was born on June 3, 1921, in Ashcroft, BC, and for much of her early life her family owned and operated Styer's General Store in Savona, just outside of Kamloops. As a young woman, she moved to Vancouver, where she lived, worked and attended school at Sprott Shaw College. Martha had her sights on the glamour of New York City, and had landed a job in fashion there, but the war got in the way. During the war, Martha stayed in Vancouver, and worked at the Hudson's Bay Company putting together supply packages for soldiers overseas. An opportunity came up for a trip to Powell River, where one such sailor was home on leave from being overseas. This is where she met her lifelong love, Ronald, at a dance at Dwight Hall. Martha stayed on in Powell River, while he went back to the war, and she awaited his return by working at the old mill stores, again supporting the war effort. Thankfully, Ronald returned safely, and they were able to start their life together, getting married in July 1947 and going on to have three children. Martha continued to work and manage the household, and Ron worked in the mill. They loved to have lots of people around, and hosted many parties and get-togethers for friends and family. All holidays and birthdays involved large family dinners, and her Boxing Day open house was sacred. They always loved to travel, by boat and in their RV, and explored a good deal of North America. Martha was always up for a trip, including to London and New York in her 80s and 90s. She loved her gardening, attending her aerobics classes at the complex, and volunteered for many years with Powell River Hospital Auxiliary. In the last few years, life had slowed down a little for her, and she enjoyed nothing more than visits with family and friends. She remained sharp and independent right up to the end, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Martha was predeceased by Ronald in April 2018, but leaves behind her children Nancy (Bill), Ron (Darlene) and Sally (Bryant); grandchildren Michael, Bryant, Kris, Lindsey, Dayna, Trina, and Fraser; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. A celebration of life will be planned for when circumstances allow. A donation to Powell River Hospital Auxiliary in her honour would be welcome. The family would also like to thank the staff of Kiwanis Village for providing Martha a home away from home for the last months of her life.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store