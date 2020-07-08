Martha Linnea Holm June 26, 1939 - June 17, 2020 It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our dear mother, Martha Linnea Holm. On June 17, 2020, Martha made her final journey to Heaven, where she has been reunited with her predeceased husband, Kurt. Martha will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her six children Juanita Holm, Kenneth (Annette) Holm, Irene (Calvin) Daly, Michael (Wendy) Holm, Keith (Kim) Holm and Lisbeth (Garry) Watson, as well as her 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Martha was born in Leksand, Sweden, and she loved her Swedish heritage. Martha deeply loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, speaking often to others of how proud she was of them, as they were most important to her. Martha's prayer was that the lives she touched throughout her life and her faith would lead them to the truth of God. Martha was very hospitable, and the coffee pot was always on. Martha was very passionate in her faith and she took opportunities to share her love for God with her family and friends whenever she could, praying often for them and for their salvation. Martha's voicemail would always end in "please leave a message and God bless" and her message to us today, if she was still with us, would be that she would see you in Heaven one day, where you can also receive your greatest reward!







