Martin (Mietek) Sliwinski August 25, 1938 - September 22, 2019 Martin was born in Poland and spent his childhood in the orphanages. In the wake of life's turbulent times he moved and settled in Edmonton, Alberta. He eventually moved to Powell River to be close to family members. He was a very generous person who made regular donations to the orphanges of Warsaw, Poland. Martin was a caring individual who always looked for ways that he could help the less fortunate children of society. Martin passed peacefully at Powell River General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Breakfast Fund at Edgehill Elementary or Assumption School. Funeral will be held at Stubberfield Funeral Home at 10 am, Saturday, October 5. Sadly missed, always remembered. Your friends





