Mary-Ann Taves October 8, 1952 - December 21, 2019 Mary-Ann passed away peacefully on December 21, having time to say goodbye to her husband John, children Jeremey and his wife Jenny and their children Lydia, Sophia and Gavin, daughter Justine and her husband David, and children Ella, Maia and Eli, and son Lando. She will be missed in this wonderful family she created. Mary-Ann is survived by her sister Louise and family, brother Henry and family, sister Helen and family, brother Jake and family, along with many nephews and nieces. Our family is filled with gratitude for the professional and compassionate care we have received from our family doctors, Dr. Strydom and Dr. Delport, from daily visits and encouragement to guiding us through the final moments of Mary-Ann's life here on earth. Thank you to the staff and doctors at the Powell River General Hospital ICU and emergency department for your constant care, not only of Mary-Ann, but her family and friends as well. You are a testament to your calling and gift to this community. Thank you to our family and friends who came from close by and far and wide to help through this difficult time. Mary-Ann was interred at the regional district cemetery on Saturday, December 28. Her life celebration was held at Powell River United Church, our church home, on Saturday, December 28. "Our life was a beautiful dance."





