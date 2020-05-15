Mary Anne Johnston Mary Anne Johnston passed away peacefully on May 8, with her family by her side. She was a loving wife to Larry, an amazing mother to Allan, Terry (Rhys) and Kent, and a wonderful grandmother to Reid, Ross, Cameron and Hayden. Mary Anne is also survived by Reid's mother Vicky Needham, and siblings Allana, Jacqueline and Brendan. She was predeceased by her parents Allan and Mary MacPhee, and siblings Albert, George, Balbina, Benny and baby Linda. Although Mom faced many challenges from a very young age she never once complained. If you ever met her you would know what an extraordinary person she was. We are thankful for the 82 years she had on earth and will miss her dearly. She will be laid to rest in the St. George's Roman Catholic Cemetery in PEI to be at peace with her family. Home at last.







