Mary (Molly) Christina Devine/Bradshaw It is with great sadness the family of Mary (Molly) Christina Devine/Bradshaw announces her passing on April 13. Molly passed away peacefully at Willingdon Creek Village in Powell River, and will be lovingly remembered by her children James, John and Allison, and her grandchildren Rachel, James, Mathew and Nicola. Molly was preceded in death by her youngest son Gary, her first husband James Devine, and second husband John Bradshaw. Molly was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on December 24, 1930. Much of her childhood was in Dunoon, Scotland. She cherished her experience of growing up during the war years; although it was a difficult time, her loving connection with her siblings Norah, Nancy, Diane, late Jack and Edward, and her parents John and Sarah Agnus Sharkey, made the challenging times memorable. In 1965, Molly and her family moved to Burlington, Ontario. Mom and Dad began a new chapter, creating a home, friends, and career. Molly also enjoyed travelling, relaxing with friends and family, and was gifted at creating impressive art projects. Although dealing with Alzheimer's, Molly always had a genuine smile and expressed love for her family and friends. She was surrounded by love and the comfort of listening to the songs of her life, particularly the old Scottish tunes. Special thanks to Willingdon Creek, in particular the staff of House 5, who provided exceptional support and care for Molly and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada. We love you, Mom. God bless you.







