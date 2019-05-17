Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Evelyn Galloway. View Sign Obituary

Mary Evelyn Galloway 1922 - 2019 Our dear mom passed away peacefully on May 2 at the Willingdon Creek care facility. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Judy Brant (Ian), Elizabeth Douglas (Ted) and son Donald (Janey). Mom will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Mom was born in Waldo, BC. She was one of five children. Life was difficult in those days, but her parents worked hard to provide for the family. In spite of the hardships, Mom's recollections of her early years were happy ones. As a young girl, she loved going to dances. It was at one of these soirées that she met John, her husband to be, our dad. They were married for 62 years and had a wonderful life together. Travelling was part of their busy lifestyle after Dad retired. They enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Los Angeles, Newfoundland and Labrador, cruises to Panama and Alaska, houseboating on the Shuswap and packing up their truck and camper travelling to many places in BC and the US. The last few months were difficult for Mom. Her injuries from falls and her declining health robbed her of her independence. Although we were prepared for her passing we are deeply saddened that she is no longer part of our lives. We wish to thank all of Mom's friends; your visits brightened her day, and also the wonderful staff at Kiwanis, whom she loved, the hospital and Willingdon Creek. We thank you all for treating Mom with kindness and respect. A special thank-you to Dr. Marentette. We couldn't have wished for a more kind and compassionate practitioner. We are truly grateful. A celebration of Mom's life will be held at a later date. No flowers by request. Donations would be gratefully accepted at the Powell River Hospice Society:





