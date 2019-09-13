Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Gertrude "Finola" (Molony) Fogarty. View Sign Obituary

Mary "Finola" Gertrude Fogarty (née Molony) October 08, 1934 - September 06, 2019 Finola was born in Limerick, Ireland, in 1934. She was the third child of four of Dr. Charlie B. Molony and Mary Anne Molony (née King). She was predeceased by both parents and her siblings Pierce and Hellen. She is survived by her youngest brother Charlie. Finola graduated from University College Dublin (UCD) with a degree in architecture. She met William (Billy) Dermot Fogarty at UCD, where he studied veterinary medicine. They were married in 1957. Together (Finola and Billy) initially produced four children (Finola, Earl "Fred," Fidel and Aengus). Finola and Billy moved repeatedly with their large entourage from Ireland to England to Africa and originally landed in Canada in 1963. In late '63 a fifth child, Fingal "Hatti" was born and shortly thereafter, they adopted a sixth child, Elizabeth "Betsy" Redsky. Another period of travel included a foray into the lower USA (Brunswick, Georgia and Knoxville, Tennessee) followed by a diagonal traverse of the North American continent in a one-ton bread van converted into a mobile veterinary hospital (painted blue with a white cross) making their way to Haida Gwaii in the summer of 1969. In late '69, the family moved to Vancouver, where Finola worked as an urban planner for the City of Burnaby. In the early '70s, Finola and family finally settled in Powell River, where a seventh child, Leonard "Chinky" August was added to the clan. Finola, using the west coast landscape as a source of inspiration, thrived in her architecture designing the current museum (known then as the Powell River Youth Centre) as well as Oceanview Middle School, The Shinglemill Pub and many private homes. Finola taught a course for "women in the trades" and worked as the planner for Powell River Regional District, where she helped shape the community she so loved. A further expansion of children included: Xe "Simon," Emma and Carla. Finola is survived by her children Finola, Fred, Fidel, Aengus, Elisabeth, Fingal (Belinda), Simon, Emma and Carla; her grandchildren Guillaume, Emanuel, Fineas, Kieran, Bronwynne, Stefan, Caitlin, Declan, Emily, Oonagh, Finola, Philip, Myll, Andrea, Marcel, Brontë, Byron, Ferin, Falyn, Jaiden, Cailey-joe, Tessa and Morgan; and two great-grandchildren June and Everest. Finola was admired for her creative nature, intellectual contributions, a strong female voice, and as a source of integrity amongst her peers and all who were fortunate to make her acquaintance. She was loved and will be missed. A gathering to be held at the Shinglemill Pub & Bistro on Friday, September 13, from noon to 4 pm to celebrate Finola's life.





Published in Powell River Peak from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019

