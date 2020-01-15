Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Rachkowski) Kucharsky. View Sign Obituary

Mary (Rachkowski) Kucharsky January 28, 1922 – Dec 31, 2019 Our beloved Mary Kucharsky was born in Hazel Dell, Saskatchewan, to Stanley and Magdeline (Hrynkiw) Rachkowski. She was the oldest surviving sibling of 18 children who were raised on the family farm near Rockford, Saskatchewan. A strong, independent and resourceful woman, she made her way to Vernon, BC, where she met and married the love of her life, Peter Kucharsky. In 1947, Peter and Mary moved to Blubber Bay, Texada Island, where they raised their two children. Mary was predeceased by her dear husband Peter in 1972, brothers Mike (Bev), Bill (Hilda), John and Leo, sisters Emily, Angeline (Wilbert) and Anne (Paul), six infant brothers and brothers-in-law Dave and Matt. She is survived by brother Wally (Olga), sisters Olga, Christina and Frances, sister-in-law Karin and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary is also survived by her son Bill (Jeidre) Kucharsky, daughter Betty (John) Zaikow, her beloved grandchildren Dana, Connie (Russ), Jacob (Angela), Amanda (Dillon), Janna (Jon) and Tessa, her great-grandchildren Keegan, Sage, Reed, Nile, Amy, Lorenzo and Poppy, as well as step-great-granddaughter Jenn and baby River. Baba was always young at heart and had a special ability to connect with children. Mary loved her garden, cooking, sewing, walking in the woods; she was always exploring and enjoying life. She was happiest while hard at work, whistling as she made countless perogies, picked mushrooms and brush, or brought in the harvest. She was kind, loving, accepting, charming and a true inspiration to us all. Mary was a proud, stubborn, Ukrainian woman with a wonderful sense of humour who dearly loved her family and friends. She always made guests feel welcome. We are blessed to have had her in our lives; she will be greatly missed. Texada Island was her home, but after her stroke in 1996, she moved to Life Cycle Housing in Powell River, where she proceeded to dig up the lawn and plant her vegetable garden. She spent the last nine years at Kiwanis Garden Manor, supported by a caring and wonderful staff. An open house in Mary's honour will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, January 26, at 2943 Kiwanis Garden Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.





January 28, 1922 – Dec 31, 2019 Our beloved Mary Kucharsky was born in Hazel Dell, Saskatchewan, to Stanley and Magdeline (Hrynkiw) Rachkowski. She was the oldest surviving sibling of 18 children who were raised on the family farm near Rockford, Saskatchewan. A strong, independent and resourceful woman, she made her way to Vernon, BC, where she met and married the love of her life, Peter Kucharsky. In 1947, Peter and Mary moved to Blubber Bay, Texada Island, where they raised their two children. Mary was predeceased by her dear husband Peter in 1972, brothers Mike (Bev), Bill (Hilda), John and Leo, sisters Emily, Angeline (Wilbert) and Anne (Paul), six infant brothers and brothers-in-law Dave and Matt. She is survived by brother Wally (Olga), sisters Olga, Christina and Frances, sister-in-law Karin and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary is also survived by her son Bill (Jeidre) Kucharsky, daughter Betty (John) Zaikow, her beloved grandchildren Dana, Connie (Russ), Jacob (Angela), Amanda (Dillon), Janna (Jon) and Tessa, her great-grandchildren Keegan, Sage, Reed, Nile, Amy, Lorenzo and Poppy, as well as step-great-granddaughter Jenn and baby River. Baba was always young at heart and had a special ability to connect with children. Mary loved her garden, cooking, sewing, walking in the woods; she was always exploring and enjoying life. She was happiest while hard at work, whistling as she made countless perogies, picked mushrooms and brush, or brought in the harvest. She was kind, loving, accepting, charming and a true inspiration to us all. Mary was a proud, stubborn, Ukrainian woman with a wonderful sense of humour who dearly loved her family and friends. She always made guests feel welcome. We are blessed to have had her in our lives; she will be greatly missed. Texada Island was her home, but after her stroke in 1996, she moved to Life Cycle Housing in Powell River, where she proceeded to dig up the lawn and plant her vegetable garden. She spent the last nine years at Kiwanis Garden Manor, supported by a caring and wonderful staff. An open house in Mary's honour will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, January 26, at 2943 Kiwanis Garden Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Published in Powell River Peak from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close