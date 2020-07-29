Mary Martha Kirzinger (Tauber) August 20,1923 - July 20, 2020 It is with much sadness we announce the passing of our mother Mary Kirzinger. Mary passed away peacefully at Powell River Evergreen Care Unit at the age of 96 years. She was predeceased by her husband George (1984)and her son John (1990).She is survived by and will be dearly missed by her son George (Marielle), daughter Helen Macomb, daughter-in-law Rhonda Sorenson, grandchildren Michael, Cathy, Brian, Christine, Alison and Morgan, and 12 great-grandchildren. Mary was born in Hannersdorf, Austria and immigrated to Canada in 1938 at the age of 15 with her two sisters, Angela and Anne, and brother John. Upon arrival in Vancouver, Mary was immediately sent out to work at various jobs to help their family financially. She worked in the Fraser Valley, picking berries and later was a live-in nanny for various families in Kerrisdale, caring for as many as nine children at a time. At the same time she studied English and attended school. She also worked for a time at the famous Choate Lodge near Hope, BC. Mary will be best remembered for her beaming smile and positive outlook on life. She was a wonderful homemaker and her skills in the kitchen were well known. She was very proud of her family and kept in touch with her beloved great-grandchildren by always remembering birthdays and special events. Sincere gratitude is sent to Dr, Stephen Burns and staff of Evergreen Care Unit for their unwavering and personal care given to our mom. A private funeral mass will be held at a later date.







