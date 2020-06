Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary McGuire November 6, 1928 - May 26, 2020 Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Thank you to Dr. Andreae and the staff at Kiwanis Garden Manor for their great care over the years. A special thank-you to the staff at Willingdon Creek Village for their kindness, consideration, dedication and cheerfulness in these difficult times.







