Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Warsimage) Miller. View Sign Obituary

(McDougall) Miller - Mary (nee Warsimage) of Courtenay, B.C. (1923- 2010) passed away peacefully on March 3.



She was born in Foley, Manitoba, daughter of Onufry and Anna (Hrebenuik) Warsimage. She is predeceased by siblings: William (Jessie) Warsimage, Kay (McCall) Harrington, Jimmy Warsimage, John (Frieda) Warsimage, Walter (Betty) Warsimage, and Deanna (Peter) Oleksyn. She is survived by her sister Jean Stephens of Vernon, B.C. She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Ron, Marcella (Tracey), Rick (Christina) and Don(Shanti) as well as her beloved 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.



Mary lived in Powell River for 50 years enjoying many activities. She was an avid gardener, passionate about canning her antipasto, jams and salmon while always sharing with friends and family. She took great delight in the fall harvest of chanterelles, hiking trails in pursuit of beautiful golden treasures. Shucking oysters in Okeover Arm was a passion and with work worn hands she provided food for the family. Mary spent many Saturday mornings with her lifelong friend Edna Spreeuw, visiting every garage sale possible. She was a master perogy maker producing dozens during family gatherings. Her careful guidance taught many how to make the perfect perogy and memories of Mary's perogies became family stories.



Mary was well loved in Powell River for her work as waitress and manager at the Marine Inn. Customers would wait to have a seat in her section of tables.. She was always welcoming, friendly and remarkable in in her service to each and every person.

In spite of adversity in her life, Mary was resilient and strong, always putting the needs of her children ahead of her own. She raised four children who all share gratitude for the life lessons she taught them. Mary was somewhat sassy and very warm hearted - a perfect mix. She brought light into the worlds of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a mother to many and and found joy in the little moments of life.



During her last months, Mary was cared for and loved by the staff at Glacier View Lodge in Courtenay. They made her feel special with hugs freely given. Mary's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to those who gave their love and compassion so generously. We would like to thank Dr. Stuart Gray who gave mom her last dance.



'Till We meet again Momma.

(McDougall) Miller - Mary (nee Warsimage) of Courtenay, B.C. (1923- 2010) passed away peacefully on March 3.She was born in Foley, Manitoba, daughter of Onufry and Anna (Hrebenuik) Warsimage. She is predeceased by siblings: William (Jessie) Warsimage, Kay (McCall) Harrington, Jimmy Warsimage, John (Frieda) Warsimage, Walter (Betty) Warsimage, and Deanna (Peter) Oleksyn. She is survived by her sister Jean Stephens of Vernon, B.C. She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Ron, Marcella (Tracey), Rick (Christina) and Don(Shanti) as well as her beloved 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.Mary lived in Powell River for 50 years enjoying many activities. She was an avid gardener, passionate about canning her antipasto, jams and salmon while always sharing with friends and family. She took great delight in the fall harvest of chanterelles, hiking trails in pursuit of beautiful golden treasures. Shucking oysters in Okeover Arm was a passion and with work worn hands she provided food for the family. Mary spent many Saturday mornings with her lifelong friend Edna Spreeuw, visiting every garage sale possible. She was a master perogy maker producing dozens during family gatherings. Her careful guidance taught many how to make the perfect perogy and memories of Mary's perogies became family stories.Mary was well loved in Powell River for her work as waitress and manager at the Marine Inn. Customers would wait to have a seat in her section of tables.. She was always welcoming, friendly and remarkable in in her service to each and every person.In spite of adversity in her life, Mary was resilient and strong, always putting the needs of her children ahead of her own. She raised four children who all share gratitude for the life lessons she taught them. Mary was somewhat sassy and very warm hearted - a perfect mix. She brought light into the worlds of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a mother to many and and found joy in the little moments of life.During her last months, Mary was cared for and loved by the staff at Glacier View Lodge in Courtenay. They made her feel special with hugs freely given. Mary's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to those who gave their love and compassion so generously. We would like to thank Dr. Stuart Gray who gave mom her last dance.'Till We meet again Momma. Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close