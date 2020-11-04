Mary Teresa Watson (née Vella) June 6, 1930 - September 25, 2020 Mary was the matriarch of the Vella clan, a first-generation Maltese, born the oldest of five children to a Spanish mother and a Libyan father. Mary led a very happy childhood and got along well with all her siblings. She proved strong and resilient surviving both scarlett fever and polio. At 19, Mary met a handsome soldier, Bill Watson, who later would become her husband. They wed in Malta and quickly started their family. One son, Charles, was born in Malta. After a move to England, where three more boys were born (Bill, Mario and Vince), the family decided to immigrate to Canada in search of work. Bill went ahead and Mary was left to travel alone with four boys under the age of six to Powell River, where two more sons were born (Leonard and Ken), and finally Cathy, the only daughter of seven children was born. Mary was a dedicated wife and mother. In 1988, tragically, their youngest child Cathy died, leaving behind two young children, Travis and Ryan. After 39 years of marriage, Mary left Bill, moved into her own place and adopted her deceased daughter's children. Mary also went to work. One of her jobs was working at the A&W when it was first opened in Powell River. She proudly cooked the first Teen Burger that was served in our town. Mary was a member of the Legion and the Catholic Women's League, recently receiving her 45-year pin. In the last few years, Mary had many falls and visits to the hospital. Tragedy was added with the passing of one grandchild, Travis, and two sons, Bill and Vince. Making life manageable and more comfortable was the constant care from the home support care aids and the home care nursing team. Without their care and attention, Mary couldn't have remained at home as long as she did. Thank you for your kindness and compassion. Also, thank you to Dr Bahadori for the many home visits and care you showed to Mary. A shout-out, too, to the ambulance attendants for the many, many pickups and rides Mary had with you. Finally, a heartfelt thank-you to Father Patrick Teoporten. I do believe Mary was administered her "last rights" nine times...I'm sure you guaranteed her a quick passage to heaven. Should you wish to make a donation on Mary's behalf, please donate to Assumption School for tuitions for less fortunate children.







