1/
Mary Theresa Watson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Theresa Watson Born June 6, 1930, in Hamrun, Malta, Mary Theresa Watson passed away September 25, in Powell River, age 90 years. She is survived by her sons Charles (Kathy), Mario, Len and Ken, all of Powell River, nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Cathy, July 28, 1988, and her sons Vincent, November 10, 2019, and William, January 2, 2020. A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held. Arrangements entrusted to Stubberfield Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved