Mary Theresa Watson Born June 6, 1930, in Hamrun, Malta, Mary Theresa Watson passed away September 25, in Powell River, age 90 years. She is survived by her sons Charles (Kathy), Mario, Len and Ken, all of Powell River, nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Cathy, July 28, 1988, and her sons Vincent, November 10, 2019, and William, January 2, 2020. A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held. Arrangements entrusted to Stubberfield Funeral Home.







