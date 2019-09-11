Mary Yarocki In loving memory of our mother and Grandma Mary Yarocki, who passed away September 11, 2007. It's 12 long years since that sad day God called you home and you went away. Our lives went on, all the kids have grown, some now even have children of their own. You would be so proud to brag and to tell, that you have 13 "Great" grandchildren, and they are all doing well. We speak of you often, it's like you're still here, and the love we have for you, will always keeps you near. We pray that you are resting free from all pain, and know that we'll one day, be with you again. All our love, forever your daughter Karen, Murray, grandchildren Jeff, Lindsey, Raeane, and Justin.
Published in Powell River Peak from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019