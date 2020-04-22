Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matilde (Ialungo) Ciarniello. View Sign Service Information Bell and Burnaby Funeral Chapel 4276 Hastings Street Burnaby , BC V5C 2J6 (604)-298-2525 Obituary

Matilde Ciarniello (née Ialungo) March 3, 1929 – April 11, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Matilde Ciarniello. She passed away in Burnaby, with her family at her side. Matilde was a wonderful person, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and loved her family endlessly. Born in Bagnoli Del Trigno, Italy, Matilde came to Canada in 1954 to join her husband Alessandro, where they settled in Powell River. Married for 61 years, they forged ahead together, to provide for their family. Matilde joins her eldest daughter Roseann (David) who recently passed, as well as her late husband Alessandro. She leaves behind her children Anna (Doug), Luisa (Hugh) and Jan, grandchildren Brent (Tania), Kevin (Justine), Bryan (Kira), Brad (Daniela) and Melissa (Ian), great-grandchildren Natalie, Brandon, Carter, Gianluca, Matteo and Mia-Rose, sister Emilia Di Tosto and brother Cesare (Lucia) Lalungo. We will all miss her kind, caring and giving way. Matilde was a very hard worker caring for her large family at home and also working at the Rodmay Hotel in Powell River for over 25 years. She was well known for her amazing pies and other baked goods. She also took great pride in many of her hobbies, which she shared with her family: gardening, cooking and sewing. She made all of us feel special, with fond memories and happiness we will treasure forever. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, prayers and funeral service will be by invitation for family members only. Prayers: Monday, April 20 at 7 pm; Funeral service: Tuesday, April 21, at 10 am, at Holy Cross Parish, Burnaby. Entombment to follow at Ocean View Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Red Cross





