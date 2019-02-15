Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Mazurek. View Sign

Maxine Mazurek February 14, 1921 – November 18, 2018 Known as "Mama Maz" or "Miss Colorado," Maxine was born in Otis Colorado, and passed at Willingdon Creek Village surrounded by her family. She was Mother to Michael and Dona, Grandma or Lala to Aaron, Matt, Sarah, Damien, Emerson and Zane and Great Grandma to Noemi, Nicolo, Quinn, Enoni, Ezra, Tylor, Zander and Jaiden. Maxine raised her family in New Jersey, then followed her son to Canada, where she spent the rest of her days. She was a friend to many in Lund and Powell River. She loved astrology, dancing, gardening and Lotto! She left many wonderful memories with the nurses and staff at Olive Devaud Residence and Willingdon Creek Village. She will be missed! We love you Lala, and know you are in a garden somewhere smelling the flowers and dancing to the beat of your own drum.





