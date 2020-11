Or Copy this URL to Share

May-Louise Kercher (née Carlson) Born July 10, 1931, May left us quietly on November 14, 2020. She was predeceased by two sons, Bradley and Daryl, and her brother Ron Carlson. May leaves behind her husband of 64 years Ray, son Duane, daughter Shelley, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her brother Harold (Judy) Carlson, and many nieces and nephews. No service by request.







