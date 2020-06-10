May Monkhouse
May Monkhouse December 7, 1933 - March 27, 2020 It is with profound sadness our family announces the passing of May Monkhouse. She was predeceased by her loving husband Len, son Chris, siblings Dick, Cliff and Verna Peel and Marie Hodgins (née Peel), nephews Rick Hodgins and Ricky Monkhouse and nieces Gail Lorenson Montgomery (née Hodgins) and Karin Laing (née Hodgins). May is survived by her daughter Laurie Daum, grandchildren Kevin Monkhouse and Alana Daum, brother-in-law Hal (Eileen) Monkhouse and many nephews and nieces. May was born in Dauphin, Manitoba, and lived there with her mother and siblings until she was 12. She then moved to Powell River to help her older sister Marie with her young family. May lived with her sister until she met and married Len Monkhouse. After Len's service in the RCAF in Manitoba, they returned to Powell River with their young son Chris. Len returned to his job in the mill and soon their daughter Laurie was born. She enjoyed gardening, travelling and painting in her spare time, and was also a longtime volunteer for Powell River Hospital Auxiliary. Many thanks to Dr. Ghali and the compassionate hospital and Evergreen Care Unit staff who cared for Mom during her time there. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Powell River Hospital Auxiliary. No funeral at her request. There will be a celebration of life at a later, safer time. Mom will be missed daily and will stay forever in our hearts with treasured memories.



Published in Powell River Peak from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
