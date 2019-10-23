Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melville A. CHATWIN. View Sign Obituary

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Melville (Mel) Chatwin, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 94.



Mel was born on August 21, 1925, in Vancouver, BC, to William and Alice (Dickinson) Chatwin. He trained as a draftsman and was a recognized leader in the pulp and paper industry spanning 44 years. His early career was in Powell River with first the Powell River Company and later MacMillan Bloedel, where he rose to the role of Production Superintendent before becoming Assistant Manager of Alberni Pulp and Paper (Alpulp) in Port Alberni. Mel earned a reputation as a skilled troubleshooter in the industry and in 1970, was transferred again to Saint John, New Brunswick, for two years as Assistant Manager in order to help the MacMillan Rothesay division with production issues. Upon returning to the West Coast in late 1972, Mel worked in the firm's Vancouver head office on several key assignments including supporting a partnership with Brazil to expand pulp and paper operations in South America. During this time he traveled extensively to Scandinavia, USA, Brazil, other parts of South America, and throughout coastal BC in a later role as Manager of Raw Material Resources. In 1977, Mel returned to Powell River to finish his career improving woodroom profitability and overseeing the completion of major mill renovations as Assistant Manager.



On June 24, 1946, he married Gwyneth Eleanor Beech. They had three sons, Murray, Ken, and Ralph, and a daughter, Beth. On October 5, 1963, he married Rose Lillian (Pegram) North. In 1966, their family was expanded by the addition of their newborn son, Barry, as well as Rose's son by her first marriage, Graham North.



Mel was industrious, improving his various homes and yards, and teaching his children the value of hard work and independence. He drafted architectural drawings for over 300 homes and a hockey arena for his community of Powell River. In retirement, he contributed further to his community by leading the development of a municipal golf course where he volunteered and played for more than 25 years. Mel was passionate about fishing and boating in his local Desolation Sound and his love for travel took him to many parts of the world. Family was important to Mel, he gave wonderful hugs and powerful handshakes, and he was an enthusiastic grandfather and great grandfather, engaged in the young ones' lives and attending their events. Mel competed in BC Seniors Games in his 80s and 90s providing his family with excitement and the pleasure of cheering him on.



Mel was predeceased by his sons, Murray and Ralph; his first wife, Gwen; and brother, William. He is survived by his wife, Rose; children, Ken, Beth, Graham, and Barry; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



A celebration of Mel's life will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, October 26th, 2019, at the United Churches of Langley - Murrayville at 21562 Old Yale Road, Langley.

