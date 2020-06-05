Mervin Peter Koszman Merv was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, on July 26, 1939, and died May 26, 2020, surrounded by loving family. He was a son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Merv graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a degree in pharmacy. Soon after graduation he and his wife Elizabeth made the move out west, initially settling in Penticton, where Craig and Kristine were born. Two more children, Colin and Kara, were born after a move to Powell River. Merv thoroughly enjoyed all that BC had to offer, including extensive boating adventures to various coastal locations. Family holidays were always a priority for Merv, and there are special memories of multiday trips to Desolation Sound and Prideaux Haven, one of his favourite areas. He introduced the family to skiing, which ignited the family's interest in the sport. He also loved golfing, curling, biking, hiking and travelling. He obtained his pilot's licence and purchased a small plane to enjoy the coast from a bird's-eye perspective. Another enjoyment was playing poker weekly with his lifelong friends. He was a loyal fan of the Saskatchewan Roughriders through thick and thin and true to his heritage he never lost his appetite for good Ukrainian foods. His extensive pharmacy career began in Penticton. A move to Powell River included many opportunities working for Cunningham's, Shoppers Drug Mart, Western Drug Mart, United Pharmacy, Boots Drug stores and General Drugs. His proudest career accomplishment was the establishment of Westview Drugs. Merv was always of service to his many customers, willing to open early, stay late or deliver a prescription. Merv was a kind, gentle man devoted to his Catholic faith and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served on the board of Powell River General Hospital and Powell River Community Foundation. His children are forever grateful for Merv's life lessons, support and encouragement in pursuit of their passions and education. He was proud of his children and their accomplishments. Merv is survived by his wife of 56 years Elizabeth, his children Craig, Colin (Kaela) and Kara (Michael), and granddaughters Maya, Laeni and Elizabeth. He was predeceased by his daughter Kristine. Dementia stole the brilliant mind and active body of a humble, kind and gentle man who will be greatly missed. The family is grateful for the care provided by Dr. Barrie McDonald and the loving, compassionate care from the wonderful staff of Evergreen Care Unit. Due to current restrictions, the Mass of Christian burial will be for family only. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations in Merv's memory can be made to the Powell River Community Foundation or Evergreen Care Unit.







