Michael (Mike) James Tait December 1, 1948 - October 15, 2020 It is with great sadness I announce the passing of my close childhood friend of 58 years. Mike came to live in Powell River in 2003, until his passing due to health complications. Before then, he lived a short while in Nanaimo, and spent his working career with Kodak Canada in Toronto for 30 years. Many may remember him when he worked at the Beer and Wine Store, at the Inn, and later at the Beer and Wine Store located behind Save-On-Foods. A loyal friend, Mike was honest and hardworking until retiring due to ill health. He leaves two children and a former spouse living on Vancouver Island. Those who came to know him were treated as friends, and he had a passion for building computers, politics, and used to enjoy fishing as well. I am really appreciative of the doctor, nurses and staff at Powell River General Hospital, for their compassion and empathy. Mike requested no funeral, and no celebration of life. Being an ornery type at times, Mike didn't want good money wasted on what he considered excess trivia. Mike fell into a coma and succumbed quietly on the evening of October 15, 2020. Some lives evolve in perfect circles, while others follow more adventurous paths, but we all eventually arrive at the same destination. Farewell, my dear friend; your passing is painful, and you will indeed be missed. ~ Gerry Kirkham, Egmont Street, Powell River







