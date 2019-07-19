Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millard (Lee) LORENZEN. View Sign Obituary

Millard (Lee) Lorenzen passed away in Powell River, BC on June 20, 2019, at the age of 65. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Julius (Bud) Lorenzen of Kispiox, BC and Leonine Evalyn (Lee) Lorenzen of Powell River, BC. He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Dawn Lorenzen of Powell River, and son, Ryan Lee Lorenzen of New Brunswick, and former spouse, JoAnne Lorenzen of New Brunswick. He has two sisters, Jane Brandenburg, Oregon and Carol McCarthy, West Virginia.



The youngest of three children, Lee was born in Anderson, Missouri on June 24, 1953. His father was a farmer, a heavy equipment operator, and logger. In the sixties, the family lived near Ashland, Oregon and moved to Bella Coola, BC in 1967. At age 16, he worked in the woods and later became a diesel mechanic. For many years, he lived in Terrace, working as a shop supervisor for the contractor maintaining the roads in the Kitimat-Stikine district. He moved to Powell River after his medical retirement in 2007. He was blessed with common sense and stood up for those who needed help. He could tell the most believable tall tales imaginable. He hunted, he gardened, he fished, he smoked, he canned. He could cook any wild meat on the planet and woe betides anyone who messed with his butcher knives.



Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance on Saturday, August 17th at 2 PM at the Cranberry Seniors Centre at 6792 Cranberry St. in Powell River.

Millard (Lee) Lorenzen passed away in Powell River, BC on June 20, 2019, at the age of 65. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Julius (Bud) Lorenzen of Kispiox, BC and Leonine Evalyn (Lee) Lorenzen of Powell River, BC. He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Dawn Lorenzen of Powell River, and son, Ryan Lee Lorenzen of New Brunswick, and former spouse, JoAnne Lorenzen of New Brunswick. He has two sisters, Jane Brandenburg, Oregon and Carol McCarthy, West Virginia.The youngest of three children, Lee was born in Anderson, Missouri on June 24, 1953. His father was a farmer, a heavy equipment operator, and logger. In the sixties, the family lived near Ashland, Oregon and moved to Bella Coola, BC in 1967. At age 16, he worked in the woods and later became a diesel mechanic. For many years, he lived in Terrace, working as a shop supervisor for the contractor maintaining the roads in the Kitimat-Stikine district. He moved to Powell River after his medical retirement in 2007. He was blessed with common sense and stood up for those who needed help. He could tell the most believable tall tales imaginable. He hunted, he gardened, he fished, he smoked, he canned. He could cook any wild meat on the planet and woe betides anyone who messed with his butcher knives.Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance on Saturday, August 17th at 2 PM at the Cranberry Seniors Centre at 6792 Cranberry St. in Powell River. Published in Powell River Peak from July 19 to Aug. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close