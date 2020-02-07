Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mona Frances Paul. View Sign Obituary

Mona Frances Paul November 27, 1967 - January 20, 2020 Mona passed away peacefully at Powell River General Hospital at age 52. She was born in Church House, BC. She is survived by her loving family: mom Maggie Paul, siblings Timothy, Deanna, Ella (James Hackett) and Angela, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mona lived for many years with inclusion Powell River Society, with her close friends Robert, Karry and Darren, as well as her many support staff members. Mona was a member of Assumption Catholic church and attended mass every Sunday. She loved singing, drumming, movies and visiting friends, and she will be greatly missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Mona's funeral was held in Campbell River on January 29. For those who were not able to attend the funeral, there will be a celebration of life held in Powell River on February 14 at the Jean Pike Centre, starting at 10:30 am with a drumming session, which Mona would have loved. The celebration of life will be followed by a luncheon gathering. All who knew Mona are welcome to attend.





