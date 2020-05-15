Muriel Jeanne Kinahan



January 6, 1934 - April 28, 2020



Muriel Jeanne Kinahan (nee Chambers) died peacefully at Powell River General Hospital on April 28th, 2020, surrounded by family. She was 86 years old. Muriel was predeceased by her husband, Michael Kinahan, on February 15, 1998.



Muriel was born on January 6th, 1934, on the Polar Star Ranch near Esterhazy, Saskatchewan, to Olive (nee Suggitt) and John Chambers, and was the little sister of George, Jack, and Ruth. The family moved to Nelson, BC, when she was a child and was where she grew up and attended school.



She obtained her nursing degree in 1955 at the Royal Columbian Hospital School of Nursing in New Westminster, BC, and moved to Trail, BC, to practice nursing at the brand new Trail-Tadanac Hospital. There, she met Michael Thomas Kinahan, a teacher at Trail Junior High School. They were married on April 24, 1957, at the Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Vancouver, BC.



Muriel paused her nursing career for two decades to raise four children while the family moved to different towns in British Columbia, including Montrose, Burns Lake, Dawson Creek, and finally, Powell River in 1974. There were many family adventures, including summer-long car camping expeditions and extended visits with family and friends.



With the children finally out of the house, Muriel resumed nursing at the Olive Devaud Residence in Powell River for fifteen years, before she retired as the Director of Resident Care. She and her husband, Michael, then went on several international trips and spent time happily as grandparents. They also supported several charities, including sponsoring numerous impoverished children around the world through Chalice Canada.



For decades, she was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the international women's friendship network, where she made many friends and lead a chapter in Powell River. Muriel was also a member of the Catholic Women's League of the Church of the Assumption, where she helped support activities of the church. She also spent many years as a volunteer at the Powell River Hospital Auxiliary 'testing' donated jigsaw puzzles for completeness.



Muriel is survived by her four children, Paul, Kathleen, Stephen, and Patrick; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



The family deeply appreciates all the kindnesses they and Muriel received, and want to thank in particular Dr. Danielle Marentette and her team, and the ICU staff at the Powell River General Hospital, for their consideration and care.



A funeral mass was held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Stubberfield Funeral Home in Powell River. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the Powell River Hospital Foundation or the charity of your choice, if desired.



A devout Catholic, she will be interred in the Powell River Regional District Cemetery next to her beloved husband, Michael. A celebration of the life of this straight-talking wonderful women will be held at a later date.



"I sustain myself with the love of family."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store