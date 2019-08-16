MYLES GRAY February 20, 1982 - August 13, 2015 Myles, four years gone, four years absent. Four years missed. Myles, son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, friend...who shared our days with friendship, silly humour, faith, companionship and so much more. Forever silent except in the recesses of our hearts and treasured memories. He walked beside us, cared for us, helped us in ways only he could. Gone forever, taken from us by those that are supposed to serve and protect all of us. Four years, 48 months, 1,460 days, 35,040 hours of loss and grief. No accountability. No justice.
Published in Powell River Peak from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019