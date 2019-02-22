Natalino Prosperi Porta December 23, 1926 - February 16, 2019 We are saddened to announce the passing of Natalino (Ned). He is survived by his loving wife Maggiorina, son Humbert (Barb), daughter Rosie (Tom), grandchildren Amanda (Frank), Shaun (Kristy), Bobby, Lynsey (Dan), Gabby (Nick) and Emily, and great-grandchildren Jaida and Remy. He was predeceased by his grandson Christopher (Kristy). Ned was born in Carpineto (Romano) from a large family of eight children. He arrived in Powell River in 1954 where he built his beautiful home and raised his family. He had a long lasting career at MacMillan Bloedel Pulp and Paper. He was a family man, instilling strong values, morals and wisdom that he passed onto us all. He will be forever loved, forever missed. There will be a service at 1 pm on Friday, March 1, at St Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Campbell River.
|
Published in Powell River Peak from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019