It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Pieternella (Nellie) Goes nee Eijssel, on May 27, 2019, at Yucalta Lodge in Campbell River, BC.



She was born July 21, 1938, in Vinkeveen en Waverveen in Holland and was predeceased by her parents, Jacobus and Gerarda Eijssel; brother, John Eijssel; and sister, Angie Van Rooyen.



She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Antonius (Tony) Goes; her children, John (Nora), Margaret Wilson (Brad), Michael, and Tony Jr. (Carmen); grandchildren, Derek (Tamara), Tricia, Alisha (Brad), Jonathan, James, Jessica, Stephanie, and Mathew; and eight great-grandchildren, Dexter, Emma, Chase, Kayley, Everett, Makinly, Benen, and Rhiley, as well as her sisters-in-law, Ann Mackie and Alana Davis, and brothers-in-law, Gary Van Rooyen, Hans Goes (Bev), and Bud Goes (Sharon), along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. No service by request.

