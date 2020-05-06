Neva Narduzzi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Neva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neva Narduzzi It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Neva Natalizia Narduzzi at Evergreen Care Unit on May 2 at the age of 81 years. Neva, the youngest of three children, was born December 25, 1938, in Powell River. She is survived by children Barbara (Johnny) of Powell River and Dwayne of Ladysmith. She is also survived by her grandchildren Justin, Kelsey, Marissa and Brianna, brother Rio of Powell River, sister-in-law Gianna and brother-in-law Toni, both in Italy, nieces and nephews Ricky (Barb), Chris, Wendy (Andy) and many other family in Canada and Italy. Neva was predeceased by her husband Sergio in 2017 and her mother Eliza, father Vittorio, sister Katie, brother-in-law Dino, sister-in-law Pia and niece Linda. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Powell River Hospital Foundation (Evergreen Care Unit) and Alzheimer Society of BC, if desired. The family would like to thank Dr. Bradley Schweitzer and the wonderful staff at the Evergreen Care Unit for their compassion and care. Arrangements entrusted to Stubberfield Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Powell River Peak from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved