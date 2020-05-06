Neva Narduzzi It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Neva Natalizia Narduzzi at Evergreen Care Unit on May 2 at the age of 81 years. Neva, the youngest of three children, was born December 25, 1938, in Powell River. She is survived by children Barbara (Johnny) of Powell River and Dwayne of Ladysmith. She is also survived by her grandchildren Justin, Kelsey, Marissa and Brianna, brother Rio of Powell River, sister-in-law Gianna and brother-in-law Toni, both in Italy, nieces and nephews Ricky (Barb), Chris, Wendy (Andy) and many other family in Canada and Italy. Neva was predeceased by her husband Sergio in 2017 and her mother Eliza, father Vittorio, sister Katie, brother-in-law Dino, sister-in-law Pia and niece Linda. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Powell River Hospital Foundation (Evergreen Care Unit) and Alzheimer Society of BC, if desired. The family would like to thank Dr. Bradley Schweitzer and the wonderful staff at the Evergreen Care Unit for their compassion and care. Arrangements entrusted to Stubberfield Funeral Home.







