Nina Cloutier (nee Russ), perpetual farmgirl, bargain hunter and animal lover, left us abruptly in the late-night hours of March 23, 2019 - she is in God's mighty hands now. She left us as she came into the world: at home. Mom was born on the homestead in Hamlin, Alberta on February 17, 1939 and passed away from a sudden cardiac event in her well-appointed apartment with an ocean view near Beacon Hill Park in Victoria, BC.



Fiercely independent and effervescent to the end, she did not wish to live in a senior's care home despite her many autoimmune ailments, nor did she discuss her recent health deterioration in detail with her primary doctor. Her immediate family and close friends all grieve the circumstances of her "expiration" (her words) since she quietly refused to use any heart or fall monitoring devices. No fuss, no funeral and a swift cremation were her terms and final requests.



As her children, with our spouses, cousin, our children and extended family, we were blessed to be together in North Vancouver for Nana Nina's 80th birthday in February.



She will be sorely missed by her surviving sisters in Edmonton: the fiery Lillian Strynatka and the feisty Elizabeth Russ, as well as her precious 98-year-old aunt, Anna Youzwishen. "Nai-na" was the peacekeeper and historian in their family of humble immigrant Ukrainian origins. She is predeceased by her beloved sister, Irene, and her parents, Helen Russ (nee Budnisky) and George O. Russ.



Mom spent much of her married life in Powell River, BC, raising three children with Clayton O. (the Roadrunner) Cloutier who had a career as an electrical journeyman in the pulp and paper plant in the town. Over the years in Powell River, she re-enrolled in Max Cameron high school as an adult and successfully finished her Grade 12, learned to drive a car, tried to learn to swim, took post-secondary bookkeeping courses, worked at a garden and pet store, sewed beautiful clothing, hosted international students as an empty-nester, and never failed to tend to the fairly extensive yard work at the house on Harvie Avenue. Later, Mom dutifully was Dad's primary caregiver at home, for as long as physically possible, in his debilitating and occasionally comical journey with Alzheimer's. She was a constant visitor at the Olive Devaud seniors home when Dad took residence in the dementia care wing, and later in North Vancouver's Cedar View Lodge. Before moving away from Powell River, she and Dad were members of the Church of the Assumption Parish (Catholic) together with us kids: Curtis, Michele and Claudette.



After Dad passed in 2015, Mom decided to move to Victoria - her first decision solely for herself. She enjoyed reconnecting with a long-time friend, made new ones and joined the local senior's centre to keep as active as possible. She gave up driving due to progressive vision problems, so she often was walking in and around James Bay and downtown on her errands and appointments. She also joined the local Ukrainian centre and sought out assistance getting old family letters translated into English. Mom loved to cook and entertain when she could, so she kept her fridge well stocked. One of her favourite pass-times was scouring the local thrift stores for stylish clothes at bottom-dollar prices. It gave her joy to find a cashmere sweater for $5. She also loved to visit Beacon Hill Park to feed the peacocks, various ducks, birds, squirrels, visit the goats and chickens at the petting zoo, and watch the turtles struggle to immerge from the ponds.



Nana Nina will also be missed by grandchildren and extended family in her life: Curtis' two children, Paul and Emily Cloutier; Michele's three children, Alexander, Selena and Nikolas Watters; and Claudette's daughter, Chloë Zandberg. International students Jerry Yorkhant (originally from Thailand) and Maggie Austring (originally from Hong Kong) and our cousins, Monique Cloutier, Douglas Grenier, Terence Strynatka, and Teresa Strynatka-McLaughlin also grieve her passing.



Memorials will be planned in Powell River, BC and Edmonton, AB in late spring or summer 2019 - her favourite time of year.



Rest in peace, Ma. No doctors and no surgeries any more. You took care of us very well and did a great job. We know that you will always be with us in spirit; to celebrate you - we will continue to gather for your birthday in mid-February, and we will take you on a few family journeys in the near future.



In memory of our mom, Nina, consider donations towards research for the following associations: Lupus Canada (

