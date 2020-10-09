1/
Norah M. JANTZ
November 01, 1924 - September 27, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are sad to announce the passing of Norah, such a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, auntie and friend. She will always be remembered for her kindness to everyone and her love for animals. She always had a treat in her pocket for any doggie she came across. Norah is survived by her husband, Herb of 72 years, sons Chris (Karen), Barry (Shirli), 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved