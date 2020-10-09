We are sad to announce the passing of Norah, such a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, auntie and friend. She will always be remembered for her kindness to everyone and her love for animals. She always had a treat in her pocket for any doggie she came across. Norah is survived by her husband, Herb of 72 years, sons Chris (Karen), Barry (Shirli), 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held.



