Norah Turner November 17, 1923 - February 8, 2020 Mom passed peacefully in the early morning with family by her side. A mother of six, she had the patience of a saint and needed it! We will miss her thoughtfulness, kindness and quiet support. Mom missed Dad, who had passed on in 2001, every day; he "Ole Jack" was her partner in everything. She outlived all but one of her compatriots, her best friend since childhood Janet Orr. Mom could recount many stories of family and friends over the years and keep us all entertained. Although most of her family lived away she was never happier than Face-timing eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren on her iPad. Left to mourn and miss her are her children Lynn (Ashley), Shawna, Patricia (Loyal), Suzanne (Bruno), John and Bill (Kizzy). No service by request.
Published in Powell River Peak from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020