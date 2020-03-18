Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norina Prissinotti. View Sign Obituary

Norina Prissinotti (Born: Onorina Domenica Daneluz, November 17, 1928) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our cherished mom, nonna, sister and zia. Norina passed peacefully surrounded by love and family, at Powell River General Hospital on March 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Norina was born in a farmhouse in Prata di Pordenone, Italy. As the second of six children, Norina grew up working on the farm and looking out for her siblings. In 1950, she travelled alone by ship and train to join her future husband, Torchy, in Powell River. In 1956, Norina and Torchy built a home to start a new chapter with their expanding family. Norina developed lifelong friends with the local Italians, her neighbours on Gordon Avenue and the customers she sewed for. Norina was a kind and loving nurturer, who showed great strength and resilience throughout her life. She loved spending time with and caring for her family; she took great pride in her friendships and keeping in touch with those lucky enough to have known her. Norina found joy and purpose in everything she did. She endlessly provided for others through sewing, gardening, knitting, cooking and baking. As busy as life was, and despite the distance, Norina remained closely connected to her family in Italy and brother, Tony (Marie), in Port Coquitlam. Norina valued her relationships with the Assumption Parish and Italian Community Club as well as working at Books & Stationery. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren, bus trips to Reno and lawn bowling. Later in life, Norina took an interest in watching local hockey games, playing tiles with friends and attending Friday lunches at Church of the Assumption. Her ability to appreciate the little things in life, that many take for granted, was admirable. Norina was proud to live independently and maintain her family home until her passing. Norina will always be remembered for her selflessness, strength, kindness and generosity. We are so grateful to have experienced her unconditional love. She will be in our hearts forever. Norina is survived by her children Gina (Greg Martin) and David (Jen Olsen); grandchildren Carly (Greg Pitman), Cassidy (Dan Strain), Brett (Nikita Kitagawa) and Spencer (Gina Silvestrini) Martin, and Olivia, Alison and Markus Olsen-Prissinotti; great grandchildren Miller, Harvey and Macy Norina Pitman, and Rivers Martin; siblings Tony, Pierina, Mino and Mila. Norina is predeceased by her husband Narciso "Torchy", daughters Milena and Laura, her sister Maria, and parents Augusta (Moras) and Francesco Daneluz. To our dear Dr. Dohm, a special thank you for your trusted care, kindness, dedication and support. Also, thank you to the attentive doctors, nurses and care aides who gently cared for Norina in her final weeks. Prayers will be held at 5 pm on Friday, March 20, at Church of the Assumption. A Funeral Mass will take place at 10 am on Saturday, March 21, also at Church of the Assumption. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Powell River Hospice Society. Donations are accepted online at





