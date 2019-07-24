Norma Jean Schwartz November 10, 1948 - July 5, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Norma Schwartz. She was predeceased by her husband Carsten in 2010, her parents Norman and Olive Davidson and brothers, Ken, Rick, Keith and Howie. Norma is survived by her children: daughter Tracy (Dustin) Frausel and their children, Landon and Graydon; and her son, Derek Schwartz. She is also survived by her brothers Allen (Marilyn) Davidson and Doug (Lorraine) Davidson, sister Shirley (Paul) Irion, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. We would like to thank Dr. Rossouw for taking such great care of our mom and never giving up on her. Thank you also to all of the amazing emergency room, fourth floor and ICU nurses who took care of her during her time there. We are so grateful to you all. There is no service by request. The family will hold a small celebration of life at a later date. There are no goodbyes; wherever you are, you will always be in my heart. ~ Mahatma Gandhi





