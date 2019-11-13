Norma Pauline (Flett) Smith May 3, 1929 - November 3, 2019 Norma Pauline Smith, 90, of Powell River passed away peacefully in Powell River General Hospital on November 3 surrounded by her family. Norma was born in Powell River in 1929 to parents Frank and Jessie Flett where she lived most of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and active community member. Norma was an elementary teacher and taught several generations of Powell River children. She was an avid and lifelong horsewoman from a very young age, was a founding member of the Powell River Trail Riders Club and played a key role in getting Paradise Exhibition Park established. Her zest for life touched many and will be greatly missed. Norma was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Claude, and is survived by her two sisters Frances Forsythe and Doreen McGuire; children Calvin (Karen), Frances and Deborah; grandchildren Myles (Katie), Ashley (Chad), Laura (Travis), Karla (Oscar) and Sean (Kara); as well as eight great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Barrie McDonald, Home Support and the staff of the Acute Care unit of Powell River General Hospital for their care and compassion. A celebration of life is being planned for January and will be announced in the PR Peak in January. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Powell River Hospital Foundation appreciated.
Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019