Norma Sorensen Norma Sorensen, born and raised in Powell River, has left the physical pain of this world behind at the age of 53. Norma had a heart attack on May 18. After years of overcoming the agonizing pain in her leg she was not able to force her heart to go on. She will be greatly missed by her mother Zita, sister Sarah, four nephews, as well as aunts, an uncle and cousins who loved her dearly. Norma was an independent working woman, gruff but kind and extremely generous. Her family was of utmost importance to her and you would never find a more loyal friend. Norma did not want a service but you are welcome to join the family as we gather for a farewell picnic from noon to 3 pm on Wednesday, June 19, at Lindsay Park, Cranberry Lake, to share memories of this wonderful, proud, strong woman.





