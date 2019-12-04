Ometa Legall (Gittens) January 4, 1938 - November 9, 2019 Ometa Legall was born in Barbados, West Indies. She immigrated to BC in 1958 to study nursing and died in Vancouver. Ometa is mourned by her husband Charles Lionel Gittens, brother Louis Legall, sister Velna Clarke, nieces and nephews, and the Legall and Chase families in Barbados, Toronto and New York. Ometa befriended many people throughout Canada, especially in the Caribbean community in BC. She was close to many nurses at Grace Hospital (now BC Women's Hospital and Health Centre), where she worked for over 35 years as a nurse. A service and celebration of life was held for Ometa on Saturday, November 23, in Vancouver.





