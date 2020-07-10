1/
Pamela Christine (Carlsen) Oelrich
Pamela Christine Oelrich (née Carlsen) Pam passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side after a brief battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband Ian in 2001 and father Walter (Swede). Pam is remembered with love by mom (Belle), sister Valerie (Rory), niece Eden (Dan), nephew Brett (Carmen and Nick), special aunts Delora (Bill) Harper and Donna Rohr, and many cousins. Pam spent many hours sorting toys at the Economy Shop. No service by request. Donations in her name to Powell River Health-Care Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated.



Published in Powell River Peak from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

