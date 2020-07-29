Patricia Greenwell June 20, 1943 - July 23, 2020 It is with great sadness, but enduring love, that the family of Pat Greenwell announces her passing, with her husband and children by her side at home in Powell River. Pat was born in Kingston, Ontario, and graduated high school in Oakville, where she met her best friend and future husband, Ken. Inspired by her auntie Evelyn, Pat pursued a career in nursing. She graduated from the Nightingale School of Nursing in 1964. She married her young mountie in 1965 and followed him to Baddeck, Nova Scotia, where she worked until the arrival of her children. The family moved across the country over the years, with stops in Ottawa, St. Paul, Alberta, and Ponoka, Alberta, where she resumed her nursing career, before retiring to Powell River in 2005. Upon settling in Powell River, she immediately became involved in the community by volunteering at the Powell River Museum. She also joined the Paddling For Life dragon boat crew for several years. For the last 10 years she supported and participated in the International Choral Kathaumixw festival. She also served on the board of Powell River Academy of Music. Pat's artistic spirit always shone brightly through her curiosity and passion for learning and discovering new outlets for her creativity. Her talents manifested themselves through genealogy research, painting, fibre arts, ceramics, stained glass and silversmithing, as well as musically on the Celtic harp and her time with the Powell River Chorus, which she loved so dearly. Pat cherished her time sailing the Salish Sea with Ken and Bailey aboard their sailboat, Anam Cara , for many years and cycling around Powell River with Ken on their e-bikes. She will forever be in the hearts of her loving husband of 55 years Ken; her son David (Michelle) and grandchildren MacKenzie (Emily) and Michellie in Nova Scotia; her daughter Lesley (Derek) and grandchildren Jamie, Carly and Devon in California; and her siblings Bob (Delores) and Susan (Bruce), along with a large and loving circle of extended family and friends. The family wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the tireless caregivers of Vancouver Coastal Health. As per Pat's request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the best way to remember Pat's beautiful smile would be through donations to the Terry Fox Foundation or the Powell River Hospital Foundation.







