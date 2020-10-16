Patricia Isobel (Coyle) McDonough July 5, 1942 - October 7, 2020 It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Patricia, born in Vancouver, BC, where her family were owners of Pacific Coyle Navigation, giants in the West Coast tugboat industry. Patricia grew up on the Westside of Vancouver, attending Quilchena Elementary, Sacred Heart Convent and Little Flower Academy. She would spend every summer at the family summer home on Centre Bay, Gambier Island, where she would foster her love of the ocean and all things tugboats. Patricia began her working career at The Bank of Montreal, (Vancouver Main Branch), then transferred to the Bank of Montreal (San Francisco) after meeting future husband Travis McDonough; they were married months later on January 29, 1966, the beginning of 54 wonderful years. After living in San Francisco, California; The Dalles, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington, Patricia and Travis decided to move to Canada in 1970 and settled on the Sunshine Coast in Powell River, where they would start a new life and raise a family. Patricia quickly became immersed in the community. She worked for the Bank of Montreal, The Royal Bank, the local school district as a substitute teacher, was a chaperone to high school sports teams and music groups as well as volunteering for various organizations, and was a member of the Assumption Catholic Church. Patricia was the matriarch of the Coyle family, a natural networker, friend to many, connector, mentor and confidant to many people. She will be deeply missed by both family and friends alike.Patricia was predeceased by her mother Dorothy Coyle, father Douglas Coyle, brother Richard (Dick) Coyle and brother Brian Coyle. She is survived by her husband Travis McDonough, sons Christopher McDonough (Kerensa Haynes) and Michael McDonough, grandson Mason McDonough, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Powell River Hospital Foundation or Powell River Villa Soccer Club.







